Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room

One bedroom upstairs condo overlooking a pool and barbeque area. The kitchen has a tile floor, granite countertops, newer cabinets and appliances. There's a spacious living room with new carpet. The bathroom has tile floors, large mirror, newer vanity with granite countertop. The good size bedroom has new carpet & mirrored closet doors. This complex is centrally locate near shopping, theater and restaurants. Owner pays for water trash, & gas.