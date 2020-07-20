All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1450 Lemon Tree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1450 Lemon Tree Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

1450 Lemon Tree Court

1450 Lemon Tree Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1450 Lemon Tree Court, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Desirable cul de sac home adjacent to Westridge Golf Course. New kitchen with white cabinets and Quartz Countertop, breakfast area. New laminate flooring, new windows and sliding doors. New bathrooms with white cabinets and barn shower doors. Spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. Spacious living room and formal dining room. Master bedroom with fireplace. One bedroom downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs (one of the bedrooms is very large). Nice covered patio, perfect for Summer entertainment. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Tenants pay all utilities. Gardening service is included. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Sorry, no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have any available units?
1450 Lemon Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have?
Some of 1450 Lemon Tree Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Lemon Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Lemon Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Lemon Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court offer parking?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1450 Lemon Tree Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have a pool?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 Lemon Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 Lemon Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles