1450 Lemon Tree Court

Desirable cul de sac home adjacent to Westridge Golf Course. New kitchen with white cabinets and Quartz Countertop, breakfast area. New laminate flooring, new windows and sliding doors. New bathrooms with white cabinets and barn shower doors. Spacious family room with fireplace and wet bar. Spacious living room and formal dining room. Master bedroom with fireplace. One bedroom downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs (one of the bedrooms is very large). Nice covered patio, perfect for Summer entertainment. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Tenants pay all utilities. Gardening service is included. Please provide application, credit report and proof of income. Sorry, no pets or smokers.