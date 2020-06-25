1340 South Countrywood, La Habra, CA 90631 La Habra City
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very quiet gated community"Country Terrace" Good Location for convenient stores and walking distance to school. Highly upgraded the kitchen cabinet & granite counter top. Good size bedrooms are all upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1340 S Countrywood have any available units?
1340 S Countrywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
Is 1340 S Countrywood currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S Countrywood is not currently offering any rent specials.