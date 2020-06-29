All apartments in La Habra
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1340 S COUNTRY WAY

1340 South Country Way · No Longer Available
Location

1340 South Country Way, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Welcome to a Private Gated Community "COUNTRY TERRACE" ..Located in a Fabulous Neighborhood with Charm and Character.. Shows Like a Model !!! Open Floor Plan - Living Room, Large Dining and Beautiful Remodeled Granite Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining Area looking on to a View of the Pool and Greenbelt. Living Room with a Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door leading to your Private Patio with a VIEW....2 Master Suites with Private Ba, huge Walk in Closet, Sitting Room, great for an office, craft room or den. Remodeled Baths.. Separate Bathroom upstairs for Bedroom (2nd Master) and 1/2 Bath Downstairs for Guests.. All the new Colors, Plantation Shutters, Ring Door Bell, Sensi Wifi enabled thermostat... DIRECT ACCESS FROM YOUR 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE TO THE HOUSE, Laundry facilities in the garage..DO NOT MISS THIS CONDO..it is immaculate clean and ready to move in... If you want the feel and privacy of living in a home, but NO UP KEEP, This is it !!!!..Walk to Fabulous Shopping...Come See you will not be disappointed!! ( No water furniture) NO SMOKING PLEASE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have any available units?
1340 S COUNTRY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have?
Some of 1340 S COUNTRY WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 S COUNTRY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1340 S COUNTRY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 S COUNTRY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY offers parking.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY has a pool.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 S COUNTRY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 S COUNTRY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

