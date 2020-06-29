1340 S COUNTRY WAY

Amenities

Welcome to a Private Gated Community "COUNTRY TERRACE" ..Located in a Fabulous Neighborhood with Charm and Character.. Shows Like a Model !!! Open Floor Plan - Living Room, Large Dining and Beautiful Remodeled Granite Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Dining Area looking on to a View of the Pool and Greenbelt. Living Room with a Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door leading to your Private Patio with a VIEW....2 Master Suites with Private Ba, huge Walk in Closet, Sitting Room, great for an office, craft room or den. Remodeled Baths.. Separate Bathroom upstairs for Bedroom (2nd Master) and 1/2 Bath Downstairs for Guests.. All the new Colors, Plantation Shutters, Ring Door Bell, Sensi Wifi enabled thermostat... DIRECT ACCESS FROM YOUR 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE TO THE HOUSE, Laundry facilities in the garage..DO NOT MISS THIS CONDO..it is immaculate clean and ready to move in... If you want the feel and privacy of living in a home, but NO UP KEEP, This is it !!!!..Walk to Fabulous Shopping...Come See you will not be disappointed!! ( No water furniture) NO SMOKING PLEASE !!!