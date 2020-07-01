1131 Farrington Drive

Amenities
Completely remodeled back house on large lot. Everything new inside from ceiling to floor. Owner is just finishing the landscaping which is fantastic and includes a patio area behind the unit for extra privacy. Entry is by the defined walkway on the side of the house. Inside laundry and full kitchen including oven/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. This place is adorable and in a nice community North of Whittier Blvd. Water included in the rent and separate meter for electric.