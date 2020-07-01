1131 Farrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled back house on large lot. Everything new inside from ceiling to floor. Owner is just finishing the landscaping which is fantastic and includes a patio area behind the unit for extra privacy. Entry is by the defined walkway on the side of the house. Inside laundry and full kitchen including oven/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. This place is adorable and in a nice community North of Whittier Blvd. Water included in the rent and separate meter for electric.