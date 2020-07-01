All apartments in La Habra
1131 Farrington Drive

Location

1131 Farrington Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
Amenities

Completely remodeled back house on large lot. Everything new inside from ceiling to floor. Owner is just finishing the landscaping which is fantastic and includes a patio area behind the unit for extra privacy. Entry is by the defined walkway on the side of the house. Inside laundry and full kitchen including oven/stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. This place is adorable and in a nice community North of Whittier Blvd. Water included in the rent and separate meter for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Farrington Drive have any available units?
1131 Farrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1131 Farrington Drive have?
Some of 1131 Farrington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Farrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Farrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Farrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive offer parking?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Farrington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Farrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Farrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

