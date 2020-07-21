1111 Carol Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near shopping, dining and transportation. The recently upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with casual dining as well as a formal dining room. Living room has a fireplace and large sunny window with view to the street. Hardwood flooring in the living area and bedrooms with porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms & service porch. 1,422 s/f home with large beautifully landscaped 13,000 s/f lot which boasts a pond as well as large patio area. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, the dining room and kitchen, dual paned vinyl windows throughout as well as central air conditioning and heater make this a very comfortable home any time of the year. There is a large driveway with detached double garage. For more information call Bob (agent, BRE #01722187) at 714-595-2812