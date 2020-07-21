All apartments in La Habra
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

1111 Carol Street

1111 Carol Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Carol Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near shopping, dining and transportation. The recently upgraded kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with casual dining as well as a formal dining room. Living room has a fireplace and large sunny window with view to the street. Hardwood flooring in the living area and bedrooms with porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms & service porch. 1,422 s/f home with large beautifully landscaped 13,000 s/f lot which boasts a pond as well as large patio area. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, the dining room and kitchen, dual paned vinyl windows throughout as well as central air conditioning and heater make this a very comfortable home any time of the year. There is a large driveway with detached double garage. For more information call Bob (agent, BRE #01722187) at 714-595-2812

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Carol Street have any available units?
1111 Carol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1111 Carol Street have?
Some of 1111 Carol Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Carol Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Carol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Carol Street pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Carol Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1111 Carol Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Carol Street offers parking.
Does 1111 Carol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Carol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Carol Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Carol Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Carol Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Carol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Carol Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Carol Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Carol Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 Carol Street has units with air conditioning.
