1048 S Idaho Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Updated Condominium in gated Fashion Heights community. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Interior paint has been completed. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen.Living room with fireplace overlooks balcony that has been freshly painted. Recessed lighting throughout. Wall A/C in living room with ceiling fans in in the master bedroom and dining area. Kitchen has electric range, dishwasher, range hood and double sink with disposal. Storage closet access from balcony. Community pool & spa are well maintained. Community laundry adjacent to pool area. Detached two car garage with space for storage. Come take a look!