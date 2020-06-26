All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1048 S Idaho Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1048 S Idaho Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1048 S Idaho Street

1048 South Idaho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1048 South Idaho Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated Condominium in gated Fashion Heights community. Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Interior paint has been completed. Laminate flooring and ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms and kitchen.Living room with fireplace overlooks balcony that has been freshly painted. Recessed lighting throughout. Wall A/C in living room with ceiling fans in in the master bedroom and dining area. Kitchen has electric range, dishwasher, range hood and double sink with disposal. Storage closet access from balcony. Community pool & spa are well maintained. Community laundry adjacent to pool area. Detached two car garage with space for storage. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 S Idaho Street have any available units?
1048 S Idaho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1048 S Idaho Street have?
Some of 1048 S Idaho Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 S Idaho Street currently offering any rent specials?
1048 S Idaho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 S Idaho Street pet-friendly?
No, 1048 S Idaho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street offer parking?
Yes, 1048 S Idaho Street offers parking.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 S Idaho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street have a pool?
Yes, 1048 S Idaho Street has a pool.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street have accessible units?
No, 1048 S Idaho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 S Idaho Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 S Idaho Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1048 S Idaho Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles