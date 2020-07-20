All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 5809 Irving Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
5809 Irving Avenue
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

5809 Irving Avenue

5809 Irving Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5809 Irving Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Award winning school district of La Crescenta this three bedroom two bath home is the perfect retreat for anyone who is looking for privacy surrounded by nature. Sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles. Updated kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher and fridge. Open kitchen leads to the family room/dining area. Granite countertops at the breakfast bar allows for wonderful family gatherings. Master suite with views of downtown and a sliding door to patio. Walk in closet and huge open bathroom area with additional storage. Two additional bedrooms with high ceilings and large closets. Separate laundry area with sink. One car garage included. Private cobblestone back patio completes this rental.Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Irving Avenue have any available units?
5809 Irving Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 5809 Irving Avenue have?
Some of 5809 Irving Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Irving Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Irving Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Irving Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Irving Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Irving Avenue offers parking.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Irving Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue have a pool?
No, 5809 Irving Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5809 Irving Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Irving Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5809 Irving Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5809 Irving Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gyms
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CA
Malibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts