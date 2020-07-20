5809 Irving Avenue

Amenities

Located in the Award winning school district of La Crescenta this three bedroom two bath home is the perfect retreat for anyone who is looking for privacy surrounded by nature. Sweeping views of downtown Los Angeles. Updated kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher and fridge. Open kitchen leads to the family room/dining area. Granite countertops at the breakfast bar allows for wonderful family gatherings. Master suite with views of downtown and a sliding door to patio. Walk in closet and huge open bathroom area with additional storage. Two additional bedrooms with high ceilings and large closets. Separate laundry area with sink. One car garage included. Private cobblestone back patio completes this rental.Utilities included.