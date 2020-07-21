All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
5715 Freeman Avenue

Location

5715 Freeman Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
An opportunity like this does not come along often. Lease this nicely redone home in the Upper Briggs Terrace area of La Crescenta. Take advantage of the award winning schools. Enjoy the lovely mountain views surrounding you. This charming 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Ranch has a family room/dining area open to the remodeled kitchen. With granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new sink and fixtures, you will enjoy spending time here cooking and entertaining. Each of the baths has been updated. The attractive living room with traditional fireplace looks out to the rear yard. A master suite has its own attached bath. Refinished hardwood floors in most rooms. Dual panned windows. Plus a great backyard to relax, play, entertain and enjoy while living in this lovely home. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have any available units?
5715 Freeman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 5715 Freeman Avenue have?
Some of 5715 Freeman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Freeman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Freeman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Freeman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Freeman Avenue offers parking.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have a pool?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Freeman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Freeman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
