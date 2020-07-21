5715 Freeman Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An opportunity like this does not come along often. Lease this nicely redone home in the Upper Briggs Terrace area of La Crescenta. Take advantage of the award winning schools. Enjoy the lovely mountain views surrounding you. This charming 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath Ranch has a family room/dining area open to the remodeled kitchen. With granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, new sink and fixtures, you will enjoy spending time here cooking and entertaining. Each of the baths has been updated. The attractive living room with traditional fireplace looks out to the rear yard. A master suite has its own attached bath. Refinished hardwood floors in most rooms. Dual panned windows. Plus a great backyard to relax, play, entertain and enjoy while living in this lovely home. Tenant to pay all utilities.