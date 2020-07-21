All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 3149 Alabama Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
3149 Alabama Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

3149 Alabama Street

3149 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3149 Alabama Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous La Crescenta LEASE opportunity -- above Foothill Blvd! Remodeled, enlarged, and upgraded in last 2-3 years. You'll enjoy Crescenta Valley living at its finest! Blue ribbon schools, view, close to stores & eateries, convenient to both the 210 & 2 freeways, and short commutes to major employment centers in Glendale, Burbank, and Pasadena. House offers 3-bedrooms, 2-baths (full), dining room, fireplace, fenced back yard, tankless water heater, central air and heat, wine cooler, light and bright, hardwood floors, dual-pane windows, 2-car garage, landscaped, and so much more. Tenant pays credit report(s) and all utilities. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets. Per owner, house is approximately 1700 sf (which differs from tax record). AVAILABLE 9/1/19. [Interior pictures show property features after remodel and prior to anyone living in the house.]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Alabama Street have any available units?
3149 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3149 Alabama Street have?
Some of 3149 Alabama Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Alabama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 3149 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 3149 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 3149 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 3149 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 3149 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 Alabama Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3149 Alabama Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gyms
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CA
Malibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts