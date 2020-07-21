3149 Alabama Street

Amenities

Fabulous La Crescenta LEASE opportunity -- above Foothill Blvd! Remodeled, enlarged, and upgraded in last 2-3 years. You'll enjoy Crescenta Valley living at its finest! Blue ribbon schools, view, close to stores & eateries, convenient to both the 210 & 2 freeways, and short commutes to major employment centers in Glendale, Burbank, and Pasadena. House offers 3-bedrooms, 2-baths (full), dining room, fireplace, fenced back yard, tankless water heater, central air and heat, wine cooler, light and bright, hardwood floors, dual-pane windows, 2-car garage, landscaped, and so much more. Tenant pays credit report(s) and all utilities. Gardener included. Sorry, no pets. Per owner, house is approximately 1700 sf (which differs from tax record). AVAILABLE 9/1/19. [Interior pictures show property features after remodel and prior to anyone living in the house.]