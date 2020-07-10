All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Find more places like 3128 Paraiso Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
3128 Paraiso Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3128 Paraiso Way

3128 Paraiso Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Crescenta-Montrose
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3128 Paraiso Way, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3128 Paraiso Way Available 07/15/20 Stunning Mountain Views! - Take a Virtual Tour of this exquisite property at https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/3128-paraiso-way/fullscreen/

This charming 1900 square feet 3 bedrooms, 2 offices, 2 baths with pool in award-winning Crescenta Valley schools sit on a private cul-de-sac for great peace and privacy above Foothill. Backyard has excellent space for those summer parties boasting a sparkling pool, built-in BBQ grill, w/ classy red brick faced flooring throughout the backyard that matches the front of the house.

You'll find a warm living space w/ fireplace and hardwood floors throughout with newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom with stunning views of the mountains includes his closet and her walk-in closet. The bigger office has a separate entrance with French doors opening into the backyard. The second office is next to the kitchen.

The kitchen is installed with Kitchenaid, Thermador, and LG appliances, a farmhouse sink with built-in Kemflo Reverse Osmosis Water filtration system, and quartzite countertop with Greek Thassos backsplash tiles. There is also a charming breakfast nook off the kitchen. The large dining room has a stunning view of the mountains and backyard.

The main bathroom includes double sink vanity with marble countertop, a soaking tub, glass door shower, and marble tile flooring. The second bathroom has a standing shower, single vanity with marble countertop, and marble flooring.

The spacious family room is next to the attached 2-car garage which houses the laundry.

The backyard includes fruit trees, English Roses, and herbs. An automatic sprinkler system is installed for the backyard, side yard, and the front yard. The side yard is an oasis ideal for morning coffee or afternoon tea. The backyard is also accessible from the side gate with a classy red brick walkway.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

(RLNE5825815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Paraiso Way have any available units?
3128 Paraiso Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3128 Paraiso Way have?
Some of 3128 Paraiso Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Paraiso Way currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Paraiso Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Paraiso Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Paraiso Way is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Paraiso Way offers parking.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Paraiso Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Paraiso Way has a pool.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way have accessible units?
No, 3128 Paraiso Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Paraiso Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Paraiso Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3128 Paraiso Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020

Similar Pages

La Crescenta-Montrose 1 BedroomsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Gym
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Parking
La Crescenta-Montrose Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts