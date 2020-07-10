Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

3128 Paraiso Way Available 07/15/20 Stunning Mountain Views! - Take a Virtual Tour of this exquisite property at https://www.joeshoots3d.com/3d-model/3128-paraiso-way/fullscreen/



This charming 1900 square feet 3 bedrooms, 2 offices, 2 baths with pool in award-winning Crescenta Valley schools sit on a private cul-de-sac for great peace and privacy above Foothill. Backyard has excellent space for those summer parties boasting a sparkling pool, built-in BBQ grill, w/ classy red brick faced flooring throughout the backyard that matches the front of the house.



You'll find a warm living space w/ fireplace and hardwood floors throughout with newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom with stunning views of the mountains includes his closet and her walk-in closet. The bigger office has a separate entrance with French doors opening into the backyard. The second office is next to the kitchen.



The kitchen is installed with Kitchenaid, Thermador, and LG appliances, a farmhouse sink with built-in Kemflo Reverse Osmosis Water filtration system, and quartzite countertop with Greek Thassos backsplash tiles. There is also a charming breakfast nook off the kitchen. The large dining room has a stunning view of the mountains and backyard.



The main bathroom includes double sink vanity with marble countertop, a soaking tub, glass door shower, and marble tile flooring. The second bathroom has a standing shower, single vanity with marble countertop, and marble flooring.



The spacious family room is next to the attached 2-car garage which houses the laundry.



The backyard includes fruit trees, English Roses, and herbs. An automatic sprinkler system is installed for the backyard, side yard, and the front yard. The side yard is an oasis ideal for morning coffee or afternoon tea. The backyard is also accessible from the side gate with a classy red brick walkway.



GPM

REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788



(RLNE5825815)