Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3115 Alabama St

3115 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Alabama Street, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New custom home with mountain views on great street above Foothill! Built by award winning local craftsman with great attention to detail.

The downstairs features an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, and guest bathroom. Custom kitchen with stainless appliances, high end finishes and plenty of storage.

Spacious master bedroom with walk-in close and on-suite bathroom. Fourth bedroom with vaulted ceilings and great view. Could be used as a workout room, play room or upstairs den. Laundry area upstairs with washer and dryer included.

French doors open to a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of space for entertaining.

Features energy efficient design, automatic sprinklers and is smart home ready. Excellent Glendale schools.

(RLNE5328977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Alabama St have any available units?
3115 Alabama St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 3115 Alabama St have?
Some of 3115 Alabama St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Alabama St currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Alabama St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Alabama St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Alabama St is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Alabama St offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Alabama St offers parking.
Does 3115 Alabama St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Alabama St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Alabama St have a pool?
No, 3115 Alabama St does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Alabama St have accessible units?
No, 3115 Alabama St does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Alabama St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Alabama St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Alabama St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3115 Alabama St has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

