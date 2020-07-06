3115 Alabama St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New custom home with mountain views on great street above Foothill! Built by award winning local craftsman with great attention to detail.



The downstairs features an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, and guest bathroom. Custom kitchen with stainless appliances, high end finishes and plenty of storage.



Spacious master bedroom with walk-in close and on-suite bathroom. Fourth bedroom with vaulted ceilings and great view. Could be used as a workout room, play room or upstairs den. Laundry area upstairs with washer and dryer included.



French doors open to a beautifully landscaped yard with plenty of space for entertaining.



Features energy efficient design, automatic sprinklers and is smart home ready. Excellent Glendale schools.



(RLNE5328977)