Home
/
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
/
2842 Mayfield Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

2842 Mayfield Avenue

2842 Mayfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Mayfield Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful bright open floor plan (NO BACKYARD ACCESS) located in a quiet & private cul de sac area in La Crescenta! 3bedroom 2bath upper level single story home with NO BACKYARD. Tenant will have use of the garage w/laundry area & enclosed front yard for $3000 or $2500 without the garage, laundry area or driveway. Landlord stays in the backyard lower level unit. Dual pane windows, newer paint, wood flooring throughout, stone fireplace in living room, crown molding in living/dining area w/beautiful chandelier & recess lighting. Kitchen has granite counter tops/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, bay window facing the front yard w/white cabinets. All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors & ceiling light fixtures. Hallway bathroom has a full bath. Master bath has a standalone shower. Laundry area is inside the garage. Located in the prestigious La Crescenta School District. Shops and FWY close by. A must see turn-key home! Pls text or call Diana at 818.205.4034 or Bob at 661.513.4433 to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

