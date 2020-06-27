2842 Mayfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful bright open floor plan (NO BACKYARD ACCESS) located in a quiet & private cul de sac area in La Crescenta! 3bedroom 2bath upper level single story home with NO BACKYARD. Tenant will have use of the garage w/laundry area & enclosed front yard for $3000 or $2500 without the garage, laundry area or driveway. Landlord stays in the backyard lower level unit. Dual pane windows, newer paint, wood flooring throughout, stone fireplace in living room, crown molding in living/dining area w/beautiful chandelier & recess lighting. Kitchen has granite counter tops/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, bay window facing the front yard w/white cabinets. All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors & ceiling light fixtures. Hallway bathroom has a full bath. Master bath has a standalone shower. Laundry area is inside the garage. Located in the prestigious La Crescenta School District. Shops and FWY close by. A must see turn-key home! Pls text or call Diana at 818.205.4034 or Bob at 661.513.4433 to schedule a private showing.