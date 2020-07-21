All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
2630 Harmony Place
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2630 Harmony Place

2630 Harmony Place · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Harmony Place, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2630 Harmony Place Available 07/26/19 Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the desirable city of La Crescenta! - Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the desirable city of La Crescenta!
Private, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1071 sq ft home on a cul-de-sac. Nestled in the trees of La Crescenta this home is warm, inviting and bright with lots of natural light. The entire house has newly refinished wood floors, Living space has a cozy wood burning fireplace to lounge in front of. The kitchen has newly resurfaced white tile counters, a brand new stove and range hood, refrigerator is provided. Kitchenette for dining off the kitchen as well as a formal dining area,a stackable washer and dryer are also provided. The bathroom has newly refinished tile counters and brand new flooring. The inside and outside of the house have been freshly painted, brand new blinds are installed throughout the house. The detached two car garage has a brand new automatic opening garage door. There is a rear fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Owner pays for the gardening service. Will consider a pet with additional deposit

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

(RLNE5037034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Harmony Place have any available units?
2630 Harmony Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2630 Harmony Place have?
Some of 2630 Harmony Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Harmony Place currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Harmony Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Harmony Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Harmony Place is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Harmony Place offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Harmony Place offers parking.
Does 2630 Harmony Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Harmony Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Harmony Place have a pool?
No, 2630 Harmony Place does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Harmony Place have accessible units?
No, 2630 Harmony Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Harmony Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Harmony Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Harmony Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Harmony Place does not have units with air conditioning.
