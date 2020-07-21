Amenities

2630 Harmony Place Available 07/26/19 Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the desirable city of La Crescenta! - Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house in the desirable city of La Crescenta!

Private, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1071 sq ft home on a cul-de-sac. Nestled in the trees of La Crescenta this home is warm, inviting and bright with lots of natural light. The entire house has newly refinished wood floors, Living space has a cozy wood burning fireplace to lounge in front of. The kitchen has newly resurfaced white tile counters, a brand new stove and range hood, refrigerator is provided. Kitchenette for dining off the kitchen as well as a formal dining area,a stackable washer and dryer are also provided. The bathroom has newly refinished tile counters and brand new flooring. The inside and outside of the house have been freshly painted, brand new blinds are installed throughout the house. The detached two car garage has a brand new automatic opening garage door. There is a rear fenced yard perfect for entertaining. Owner pays for the gardening service. Will consider a pet with additional deposit



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



