La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2526 Piedmont Ave
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

2526 Piedmont Ave

2526 Piedmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Piedmont Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Near Montrose shopping center/ blue ribbon schools - Property Id: 155579

-Updated and beautiful duplex, close to Montrose Shopping Center.
-Water, Gardener and trash are included with rent.
-Building is 9 years old.
- Bright dining room and living room with open space.
-Nice tiled kitchen, granite counter tops and cherry mahogany cabinets
-With dishwasher, microwave and stove.
-Air conditioning and forced air , recessed lighting, laminated floor, washer/dryer hook up inside the premises.
-fresh paint all through the house
-private 2 car garage plus extra space for additional cars .
-Small pet okay with additional deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155579p
Property Id 155579

(RLNE5146043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have any available units?
2526 Piedmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2526 Piedmont Ave have?
Some of 2526 Piedmont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Piedmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Piedmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Piedmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Piedmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Piedmont Ave offers parking.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Piedmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have a pool?
No, 2526 Piedmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2526 Piedmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 Piedmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Piedmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2526 Piedmont Ave has units with air conditioning.
