2526 Piedmont Ave

Amenities
Near Montrose shopping center/ blue ribbon schools - Property Id: 155579
-Updated and beautiful duplex, close to Montrose Shopping Center.
-Water, Gardener and trash are included with rent.
-Building is 9 years old.
- Bright dining room and living room with open space.
-Nice tiled kitchen, granite counter tops and cherry mahogany cabinets
-With dishwasher, microwave and stove.
-Air conditioning and forced air , recessed lighting, laminated floor, washer/dryer hook up inside the premises.
-fresh paint all through the house
-private 2 car garage plus extra space for additional cars .
-Small pet okay with additional deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155579p
(RLNE5146043)