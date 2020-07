Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Three Bed 3 Bath in Briggs Terrace - This beautiful 3 bedroom house is perfectly located on a cul de sac in the foothills of La Crescenta. This home boasts new appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/ stove unit, pool room with fire place and bar, custom pool, 2 car garage and much more. The house is nearly 3/4 a mile from both Mountain Avenue Elementary School and Rosemont Middle School making it a perfect house for a young family.



No Pets Allowed



