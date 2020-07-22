All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated December 8 2019 at 2:24 AM

2225 Mira Vista Avenue

2225 Miravista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Miravista Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Now Leasing in Montrose! Brand New 9-unit Condo Project! Well-illuminated and spacious units with stunning tile block flooring embellished with thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting, along with plantation shutters, Central AC and even a laundry area inside. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo boasts an open floorplan concept that helps create the perfect space to relax or entertain your guests. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room or add outdoor seating on your private patio and relax with guests. In the kitchen find flawless countertops with a decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plus a breakfast bar, great for bar stool seating. Bedrooms are nestled under tray ceilings and have large closets with custom built-ins. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet! Situated in a sought-after area, close to award winning schools, popular supermarkets, easy freeway access and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have any available units?
2225 Mira Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
What amenities does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have?
Some of 2225 Mira Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Mira Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Mira Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Mira Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Mira Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2225 Mira Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
