2225 Mira Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Now Leasing in Montrose! Brand New 9-unit Condo Project! Well-illuminated and spacious units with stunning tile block flooring embellished with thick baseboard moldings, high ceilings, recessed lighting, along with plantation shutters, Central AC and even a laundry area inside. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo boasts an open floorplan concept that helps create the perfect space to relax or entertain your guests. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room or add outdoor seating on your private patio and relax with guests. In the kitchen find flawless countertops with a decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plus a breakfast bar, great for bar stool seating. Bedrooms are nestled under tray ceilings and have large closets with custom built-ins. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet! Situated in a sought-after area, close to award winning schools, popular supermarkets, easy freeway access and more!