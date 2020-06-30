946 Alpha Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in Inglewood! Flooring and paint recently updated. This home includes a spacious backyard, tile floors, and utilizes solar energy! The kitchen contains granite counter tops, a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and there is a separate area that has a stacked washer and dryer. Each bedroom contains a ceiling fan and the house has central heating & air conditioning. The property is located near Ladera Center, The Forum, the 405 freeway, and more!



PLEASE NOTE: No parking for front unit, street parking only

Tenant acknowledges and accepts that the owner will be constructing an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the back of the subject premises.

Rent will be reduced by 1/3 during construction for the period starting when the Construction Permit is issued and ends when the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO ) for the back unit is issued.

Once The CoO is issued the Tenant will have 1 car off-street parking available for rent at a rate of $75 per month.