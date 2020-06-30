All apartments in Inglewood
946 Alpha Street

946 Alpha Street · No Longer Available
Location

946 Alpha Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in Inglewood! Flooring and paint recently updated. This home includes a spacious backyard, tile floors, and utilizes solar energy! The kitchen contains granite counter tops, a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and there is a separate area that has a stacked washer and dryer. Each bedroom contains a ceiling fan and the house has central heating & air conditioning. The property is located near Ladera Center, The Forum, the 405 freeway, and more!

PLEASE NOTE: No parking for front unit, street parking only
Tenant acknowledges and accepts that the owner will be constructing an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the back of the subject premises.
Rent will be reduced by 1/3 during construction for the period starting when the Construction Permit is issued and ends when the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO ) for the back unit is issued.
Once The CoO is issued the Tenant will have 1 car off-street parking available for rent at a rate of $75 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Alpha Street have any available units?
946 Alpha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 946 Alpha Street have?
Some of 946 Alpha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Alpha Street currently offering any rent specials?
946 Alpha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Alpha Street pet-friendly?
No, 946 Alpha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 946 Alpha Street offer parking?
Yes, 946 Alpha Street offers parking.
Does 946 Alpha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 Alpha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Alpha Street have a pool?
No, 946 Alpha Street does not have a pool.
Does 946 Alpha Street have accessible units?
No, 946 Alpha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Alpha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Alpha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 Alpha Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 946 Alpha Street has units with air conditioning.

