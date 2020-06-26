942 E 65th St

Amenities
COMPLETELY REMODELED PRIVATE HOME FOR LEASE on a beautiful lot in North Inglewood. This is a rare 4 bed 2 bath light-filled home with new quartz counter kitchen and cabinets, new faux wood floors, new bathrooms, new paint, new appliances, front loading washer/dryer, and air conditioning. Recessed LED lighting and brand new double pane windows throughout create a well lit living space day or night. Huge space for parking and/or entertaining Close to everything including parks, transportation, restaurants, new stadium and the a new train station.