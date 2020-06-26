All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 942 E 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
942 E 65th St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:24 AM

942 E 65th St

942 East 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

942 East 65th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED PRIVATE HOME FOR LEASE on a beautiful lot in North Inglewood. This is a rare 4 bed 2 bath light-filled home with new quartz counter kitchen and cabinets, new faux wood floors, new bathrooms, new paint, new appliances, front loading washer/dryer, and air conditioning. Recessed LED lighting and brand new double pane windows throughout create a well lit living space day or night. Huge space for parking and/or entertaining Close to everything including parks, transportation, restaurants, new stadium and the a new train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 E 65th St have any available units?
942 E 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 942 E 65th St have?
Some of 942 E 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 E 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
942 E 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 E 65th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 E 65th St is pet friendly.
Does 942 E 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 942 E 65th St offers parking.
Does 942 E 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 E 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 E 65th St have a pool?
No, 942 E 65th St does not have a pool.
Does 942 E 65th St have accessible units?
No, 942 E 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 942 E 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 E 65th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 E 65th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 942 E 65th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles