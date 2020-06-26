942 E 65th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED PRIVATE HOME FOR LEASE on a beautiful lot in North Inglewood. This is a rare 4 bed 2 bath light-filled home with new quartz counter kitchen and cabinets, new faux wood floors, new bathrooms, new paint, new appliances, front loading washer/dryer, and air conditioning. Recessed LED lighting and brand new double pane windows throughout create a well lit living space day or night. Huge space for parking and/or entertaining Close to everything including parks, transportation, restaurants, new stadium and the a new train station.