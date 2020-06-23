All apartments in Inglewood
936 East 65TH Street

936 East 65th Street
Location

936 East 65th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great location in one of the most upcoming neighborhoods, available for immediate move-in. This charming remodeled front house is on a quiet street and it comes with a private front yard. The house offers an open airy space that is filled with natural light. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The spacious bedrooms features include high ceiling fans. The spacious living room spotlight is a large arched window and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with floor to ceiling cabinets giving you plenty of space for storage. The bathroom has new tile floors and new vanity. Hook-ups for stackable washer and dryer are located inside the home. This property is in the city of Inglewood, near shopping centers and easy access to the 405 freeway. Close to new Chargers Stadium and near updated sports park "Centinela park" APPLY TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 East 65TH Street have any available units?
936 East 65TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 936 East 65TH Street have?
Some of 936 East 65TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 East 65TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
936 East 65TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 East 65TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 936 East 65TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 936 East 65TH Street offer parking?
No, 936 East 65TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 936 East 65TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 East 65TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 East 65TH Street have a pool?
No, 936 East 65TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 936 East 65TH Street have accessible units?
No, 936 East 65TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 936 East 65TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 East 65TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 East 65TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 East 65TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
