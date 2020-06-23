936 East 65TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location in one of the most upcoming neighborhoods, available for immediate move-in. This charming remodeled front house is on a quiet street and it comes with a private front yard. The house offers an open airy space that is filled with natural light. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The spacious bedrooms features include high ceiling fans. The spacious living room spotlight is a large arched window and a gorgeous decorative fireplace. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances with floor to ceiling cabinets giving you plenty of space for storage. The bathroom has new tile floors and new vanity. Hook-ups for stackable washer and dryer are located inside the home. This property is in the city of Inglewood, near shopping centers and easy access to the 405 freeway. Close to new Chargers Stadium and near updated sports park "Centinela park" APPLY TODAY!