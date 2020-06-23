898 W Beach Avenue

Amenities

WOW! Come check out the most lovable 2 BD 2 BA house in Inglewood! Walk into this home that features gorgeous wood floors, a fireplace, recessed lighting, central AC and heat and lots of windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. The kitchen features quartz counter-tops, pearly bright cabinets, and comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stainless steel stove. Transition into the dining area and step out to an exclusive backyard and a bonus room great for storage. Washer and dryer in unit! Convenient to Fox Hills Mall, the Forum, Hollywood Park Casino, Highland and Centinela Elementary, Crozier Middle School, Alliance William & Carol Ouchi High School, less than two miles from new LA stadium, 10 minutes from LAX airport, 15 minutes from Venice beach, 15 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, food, shopping, and so much more! Schedule a showing today!