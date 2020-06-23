All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 898 W Beach Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
898 W Beach Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

898 W Beach Avenue

898 West Beach Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

898 West Beach Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WOW! Come check out the most lovable 2 BD 2 BA house in Inglewood! Walk into this home that features gorgeous wood floors, a fireplace, recessed lighting, central AC and heat and lots of windows for an abundance of natural sunshine. The kitchen features quartz counter-tops, pearly bright cabinets, and comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stainless steel stove. Transition into the dining area and step out to an exclusive backyard and a bonus room great for storage. Washer and dryer in unit! Convenient to Fox Hills Mall, the Forum, Hollywood Park Casino, Highland and Centinela Elementary, Crozier Middle School, Alliance William & Carol Ouchi High School, less than two miles from new LA stadium, 10 minutes from LAX airport, 15 minutes from Venice beach, 15 minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, food, shopping, and so much more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 W Beach Avenue have any available units?
898 W Beach Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 898 W Beach Avenue have?
Some of 898 W Beach Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 W Beach Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
898 W Beach Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 W Beach Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 898 W Beach Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue offer parking?
No, 898 W Beach Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 W Beach Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue have a pool?
No, 898 W Beach Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue have accessible units?
No, 898 W Beach Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 W Beach Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 898 W Beach Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 898 W Beach Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Inglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles