Inglewood, CA
871 Glenway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

871 Glenway Drive

871 Glenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

871 Glenway Drive, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Come see this LOVELY 2 BD 1 BA 2nd story apartment nestled in a picturesque community within Inglewood. The This unit features a spacious living room with lots of bright natural light, fresh paint and hard-wood floors throughout unit. Transition into a large, open-concept kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and convenient laundry hookups included. Both bedrooms have large windows and closets. Step outside to your very own exclusive patio! 1-car garage included! Convenient to the Ladera Center, Rogers Park, 405 FWY, LaTijera Elementary School, Inglewood High, West LA College, Hollywood Park Casino, LAX, Space X, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Glenway Drive have any available units?
871 Glenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 871 Glenway Drive have?
Some of 871 Glenway Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Glenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
871 Glenway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Glenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 871 Glenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 871 Glenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 871 Glenway Drive does offer parking.
Does 871 Glenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Glenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Glenway Drive have a pool?
No, 871 Glenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 871 Glenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 871 Glenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Glenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 Glenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 871 Glenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 871 Glenway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
