826 N.market St

Completely renovated spacious lower level 1 bed - 1 bath apartment located in a beautiful well maintained 10 units building in Inglewood.



Features include :

- New paint, New hardwood floors, New blinds

- Gorgeous kitchen with brand new white wood cabinets and grey quartz counter tops - Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel oven/stove

- Huge beautiful Living room

- One bedroom with very large closet

- New bathroom with bathtub, new light fixtures, new sink, new faucets, new tiles

- Lots of closets

- Shared laundry room in building with Washer and Dryer

- One car assigned parking spot

- Landlord pay for Water - Tenants pay All other utilities

- Small Pets Ok