826 N.market St

Amenities
Completely renovated spacious lower level 1 bed - 1 bath apartment located in a beautiful well maintained 10 units building in Inglewood.
Features include :
 - New paint, New hardwood floors, New blinds  
- Gorgeous kitchen with brand new white wood cabinets and grey quartz counter tops  - Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel oven/stove
- Huge beautiful Living room
- One bedroom with very large closet
- New bathroom with bathtub, new light fixtures, new sink, new faucets, new tiles
 - Lots of closets
- Shared laundry room in building with Washer and Dryer
 - One car assigned parking spot
- Landlord pay for Water - Tenants pay All other utilities
- Small Pets Ok