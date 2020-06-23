All apartments in Inglewood
8200 Maitland Ave

8200 Maitland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Maitland Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home, in wonderful family neighborhood. This home consist of 1,674 Sq. Ft, plenty of space for your furniture. Granite countertops in kitchen, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout bedrooms, livingroom, den and big back yard. Quiet neighborhood just minutes from LAX, the Fabulous Forum, Hollywood Park and the new Rams/Chargers NFL stadium (coming soon!). Central location for renting- within 25 minutes to the beach, downtown LA and Hollywood Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Maitland Ave have any available units?
8200 Maitland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 8200 Maitland Ave have?
Some of 8200 Maitland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Maitland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Maitland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Maitland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Maitland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave offer parking?
No, 8200 Maitland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 Maitland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave have a pool?
No, 8200 Maitland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave have accessible units?
No, 8200 Maitland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Maitland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Maitland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8200 Maitland Ave has units with air conditioning.
