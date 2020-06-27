805 Industrial Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

2 bedroom/2 full bathroom condo for lease, no rental increase with a two-year lease. Stainless steel appliances, including, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors, swimming pool, 2 parking spaces. Located between LaBrea & LaCienega on Hyde Park. 10 mins from LAX, Ladera Shopping Center, the 105 and 405 freeways. Small dog under 20 lbs okay, $250 pet deposit required. $2300 first month rent, $2300 security deposit.



