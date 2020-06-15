741 Venice Way #3

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings. There are Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living Area, the kitchen features granite counter tops, a designer back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave oven. The bathrooms have been updated as well and feature granite countertops and updated fixtures. The bedrooms are roomy and the master bedroom hosts an en-suite full bath. Finally, there is a 2 car, direct access, garage that features washer and dryer hookups. Located in a gated complex on a quiet tree lined street this property is located close to everything that Inglewood has to offer. Hurry this will go fast!!



