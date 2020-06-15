All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

741 Venice Way #3

741 Venice Way · (818) 439-4199
Location

741 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741 Venice Way #3 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated Townhome - Beautifully Updated Inglewood Townhouse. This spacious 3 Bedroom townhome features an Open Concept bathed in Sunlight with Soaring Ceilings. There are Gleaming Wood Floors in the Living Area, the kitchen features granite counter tops, a designer back splash, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and microwave oven. The bathrooms have been updated as well and feature granite countertops and updated fixtures. The bedrooms are roomy and the master bedroom hosts an en-suite full bath. Finally, there is a 2 car, direct access, garage that features washer and dryer hookups. Located in a gated complex on a quiet tree lined street this property is located close to everything that Inglewood has to offer. Hurry this will go fast!!

(RLNE4773813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Venice Way #3 have any available units?
741 Venice Way #3 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 741 Venice Way #3 have?
Some of 741 Venice Way #3's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Venice Way #3 currently offering any rent specials?
741 Venice Way #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Venice Way #3 pet-friendly?
No, 741 Venice Way #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 offer parking?
Yes, 741 Venice Way #3 does offer parking.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Venice Way #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 have a pool?
No, 741 Venice Way #3 does not have a pool.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 have accessible units?
No, 741 Venice Way #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Venice Way #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Venice Way #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Venice Way #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
