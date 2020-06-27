741 East 67th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Cozy Spanish house making for a comfortable family home. Hardwood flooring throughout out the home. Ample kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedroom / 2 bath in North Inglewood. Private grass backyard and front yard. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. And an additional full bathroom. Just received new interior and exterior paint. Garage is hook up ready for washer and dryer. Great, quiet neighborhood right next to 55 acre Edward J. Vincent park. Include playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, and swimming pool. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, new train station, schools, and parks.

