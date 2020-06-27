All apartments in Inglewood
Location

741 East 67th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Cozy Spanish house making for a comfortable family home. Hardwood flooring throughout out the home. Ample kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and recessed lighting throughout. 3 bedroom / 2 bath in North Inglewood. Private grass backyard and front yard. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom. And an additional full bathroom. Just received new interior and exterior paint. Garage is hook up ready for washer and dryer. Great, quiet neighborhood right next to 55 acre Edward J. Vincent park. Include playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, and swimming pool. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, new train station, schools, and parks.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 East 67th Street have any available units?
741 East 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 741 East 67th Street have?
Some of 741 East 67th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 East 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 East 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 East 67th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street is pet friendly.
Does 741 East 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street offers parking.
Does 741 East 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 East 67th Street have a pool?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street has a pool.
Does 741 East 67th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street has accessible units.
Does 741 East 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 East 67th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 741 East 67th Street has units with air conditioning.
