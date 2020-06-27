All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

610 Venice Way

610 Venice Way · No Longer Available
Location

610 Venice Way, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Spectacular 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo with extremely hard to find second level loft in highly sought-after Inglewood. As you open the door, the vaulted ceilings with a spiral staircase to loft immediately catch your eye. This corner end unit features a bright, flowing open floor plan with hardwood floors and a view of the snow-capped mountains. This lovely condo has been meticulously updated and maintained and features a fireplace, and patios off the living room and master bedroom. This condo also features stainless steel appliances, with an upgraded dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. You can also enjoy central a/c during the summer heat wave or open the windows and let the light ocean breeze flow throughout the unit. No more spending your Saturday mornings at the laundromat, as this unit also features an in unit washer and dryer. This unit also includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars and guest parking. The quick access to La Cienega and the 405 make this unit a South Bay and west side renters dream. Unit will likely not last long. Within 3 miles of the brand new Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park Entertainment Development Complex. Come see, come by and come be the newest neighbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Venice Way have any available units?
610 Venice Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 610 Venice Way have?
Some of 610 Venice Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Venice Way currently offering any rent specials?
610 Venice Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Venice Way pet-friendly?
No, 610 Venice Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 610 Venice Way offer parking?
Yes, 610 Venice Way offers parking.
Does 610 Venice Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Venice Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Venice Way have a pool?
No, 610 Venice Way does not have a pool.
Does 610 Venice Way have accessible units?
No, 610 Venice Way does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Venice Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Venice Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Venice Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Venice Way has units with air conditioning.
