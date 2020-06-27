610 Venice Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Spectacular 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo with extremely hard to find second level loft in highly sought-after Inglewood. As you open the door, the vaulted ceilings with a spiral staircase to loft immediately catch your eye. This corner end unit features a bright, flowing open floor plan with hardwood floors and a view of the snow-capped mountains. This lovely condo has been meticulously updated and maintained and features a fireplace, and patios off the living room and master bedroom. This condo also features stainless steel appliances, with an upgraded dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. You can also enjoy central a/c during the summer heat wave or open the windows and let the light ocean breeze flow throughout the unit. No more spending your Saturday mornings at the laundromat, as this unit also features an in unit washer and dryer. This unit also includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars and guest parking. The quick access to La Cienega and the 405 make this unit a South Bay and west side renters dream. Unit will likely not last long. Within 3 miles of the brand new Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park Entertainment Development Complex. Come see, come by and come be the newest neighbor!