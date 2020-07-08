5644 South La brea Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08417df079 ---- Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Bright Unit with great lighting, Pool, Newly Renovated! Very Central Los Angeles Location! Close to Ladera Park, situated next to La Brea and La Cienega for an easier Commute to work, and is seconds from the MASSIVE Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Park, which includes several large ponds, a waterfall, and a Japanese Garden. Property Features: - Parking - Pool - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Open floor plan with plenty of natural light - New Kitchen and Stainless-Steel Appliances - Stone Countertops - New Bath Vanity and other impressive finishing?s - New vinyl plank flooring - Stainless Steel Appliances - Generous amount of cabinet storage space - Beautiful bedroom with large mirrored closet doors Minutes to LAX, 24 Hour Fitness, Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Hospital Los Angeles, Ladera Park. ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*? Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy!