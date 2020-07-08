All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

5644 South La brea Avenue

5644 South La Brea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5644 South La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08417df079 ---- Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Bright Unit with great lighting, Pool, Newly Renovated! Very Central Los Angeles Location! Close to Ladera Park, situated next to La Brea and La Cienega for an easier Commute to work, and is seconds from the MASSIVE Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Park, which includes several large ponds, a waterfall, and a Japanese Garden. Property Features: - Parking - Pool - On-site Laundry - Online Resident Portal: Pay Online, Request Maintenance Service Online, Check your balance any time Apartment Features: - Open floor plan with plenty of natural light - New Kitchen and Stainless-Steel Appliances - Stone Countertops - New Bath Vanity and other impressive finishing?s - New vinyl plank flooring - Stainless Steel Appliances - Generous amount of cabinet storage space - Beautiful bedroom with large mirrored closet doors Minutes to LAX, 24 Hour Fitness, Kaiser Permanente, Kindred Hospital Los Angeles, Ladera Park. ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*MonemCo adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*? Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent - Credit Score: 600-650 may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - A detailed Rental Policy is available in our application process. Please ask us about our animal policy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have any available units?
5644 South La brea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 5644 South La brea Avenue have?
Some of 5644 South La brea Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 South La brea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5644 South La brea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 South La brea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5644 South La brea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5644 South La brea Avenue offers parking.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 South La brea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5644 South La brea Avenue has a pool.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5644 South La brea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 South La brea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5644 South La brea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5644 South La brea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

