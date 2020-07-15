All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 524 E Regent Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
524 E Regent Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

524 E Regent Street

524 East Regent Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

524 East Regent Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to 524 E. Regent in the beautiful city of Inglewood. This beautiful single home features a large family room, 2 bedrooms, one remodeled bathroom, gourmet kitchen with brand new stove and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Wood flooring throughout, lots of windows, light and bright. New paint throughout. Large and private backyard. Second bedroom does not have a closet and can be used as a den. Second bedroom is approx. 7 feet by 11.5 feet.
Regent street is less than five miles east of LAX and about 11 miles southwest of Downtown Los Angeles. Inglewood is conveniently located near several beaches, parks, and is surrounded by four major freeways – Interstates 405, 105, 110, and 10, allowing for simple travels and short commutes. Aside from its convenient location, this house is in close proximity to “The Forum” and what is going to be the future home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 E Regent Street have any available units?
524 E Regent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 524 E Regent Street have?
Some of 524 E Regent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 E Regent Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 E Regent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 E Regent Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 E Regent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 524 E Regent Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 E Regent Street offers parking.
Does 524 E Regent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 E Regent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 E Regent Street have a pool?
No, 524 E Regent Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 E Regent Street have accessible units?
No, 524 E Regent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 E Regent Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 E Regent Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 E Regent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 E Regent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with ParkingInglewood Pet Friendly Places
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles