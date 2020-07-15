524 E Regent Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to 524 E. Regent in the beautiful city of Inglewood. This beautiful single home features a large family room, 2 bedrooms, one remodeled bathroom, gourmet kitchen with brand new stove and a laundry room with washer/dryer. Wood flooring throughout, lots of windows, light and bright. New paint throughout. Large and private backyard. Second bedroom does not have a closet and can be used as a den. Second bedroom is approx. 7 feet by 11.5 feet.

Regent street is less than five miles east of LAX and about 11 miles southwest of Downtown Los Angeles. Inglewood is conveniently located near several beaches, parks, and is surrounded by four major freeways – Interstates 405, 105, 110, and 10, allowing for simple travels and short commutes. Aside from its convenient location, this house is in close proximity to “The Forum” and what is going to be the future home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers.