Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM

520 E Regent Street

520 East Regent Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East Regent Street, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 520 East Regent Street. A fully renovated apartment building. This two bedroom front unit located on the second floor offers a master bedroom suite, a second bedroom with walk-in oversized closet, large balcony overlooking Regent Street and lots of storage space, detached enclosed two car garage and more. Both bathrooms are newly renovated with high-end fixtures and custom cabinets. A gourmet kitchen has been fully renovated with new custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New flooring, paint and LED recessed lighting throughout. New Dual Pane windows and new Central Heat and Air with Nest Control Unit.
Regent street is less than five miles east of LAX and about 11 miles southwest of Downtown Los Angeles. Inglewood is conveniently located near several beaches, parks, and is surrounded by four major freeways – Interstates 405, 105, 110, and 10, allowing for simple travels and short commutes. Aside from its convenient location, this apartment building is in close proximity to “The Forum” and what is going to be the future home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers. Rent includes Water, Gas and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

