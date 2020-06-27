520 E Hazel St

Amenities
Updated 1bd/1bth Available now in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. 1 parking space is provided
No section 8 , no pets, no evictions
Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.
This Unit Features:
Tile Flooring
Gas stove
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Bathroom
Call Our Office to schedule appointments to view at
818-981-1885
Area Description:
Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.
Schools:
Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School
Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School
High School- Inglewood High School
Credit check Fee $40
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4099474)