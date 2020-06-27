520 E Hazel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 1bd/1bth Available now in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. 1 parking space is provided

No section 8 , no pets, no evictions



Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.



This Unit Features:

Tile Flooring

Gas stove

Granite Counter Tops

Updated Bathroom



Call Our Office to schedule appointments to view at

818-981-1885



Area Description:



Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.



Schools:

Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School

Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School

High School- Inglewood High School



Credit check Fee $40



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4099474)