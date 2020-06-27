All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

520 E Hazel St

520 East Hazel Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 1bd/1bth Available now in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. 1 parking space is provided
No section 8 , no pets, no evictions

Great Location, Near Shopping Centers and Restaurants.

This Unit Features:
Tile Flooring
Gas stove
Granite Counter Tops
Updated Bathroom

Call Our Office to schedule appointments to view at
818-981-1885

Area Description:

Also near public transit, shopping centers, and less than 3 miles from the new NFL stadium.

Schools:
Elementary School- Centinela Elementary School
Middle School- Crozler (George W.) Middle School
High School- Inglewood High School

Credit check Fee $40

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4099474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E Hazel St have any available units?
520 E Hazel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 520 E Hazel St have?
Some of 520 E Hazel St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E Hazel St currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Hazel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Hazel St pet-friendly?
No, 520 E Hazel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 520 E Hazel St offer parking?
Yes, 520 E Hazel St offers parking.
Does 520 E Hazel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E Hazel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Hazel St have a pool?
No, 520 E Hazel St does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Hazel St have accessible units?
No, 520 E Hazel St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Hazel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 E Hazel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 E Hazel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 E Hazel St does not have units with air conditioning.
