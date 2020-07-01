All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM

434 E Spruce Avenue

434 East Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

434 East Spruce Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Remodeled and updated upstairs unit! This CUTE and CHIC 2-bedrooms/2-baths (full) home is really quite spacious (1186 SF)! The mirrored wall, high ceiling and attractive loft area are all great features that complement its brightness and open space! Not to mention that desirable rooftop deck! The perfect place and getaway space to relax and unwind after a full day of work. You just have to see it! Also, the unit has a balcony that gives you a shaded view of the pool and spa area. They're close but not overly! And, not to worry, the sliding glass doors are noise-canceling by themselves. Other benefits to living here include convenient laundry facilities inside the home, complex is gated with a security guard at the front gate for your protection, secured subterranean parking for residents, accessible to freeways, various shopping places, church, school and a gym right there! All available for the worthy tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have any available units?
434 E Spruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 434 E Spruce Avenue have?
Some of 434 E Spruce Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 E Spruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
434 E Spruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E Spruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 434 E Spruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 434 E Spruce Avenue offers parking.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E Spruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 434 E Spruce Avenue has a pool.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 434 E Spruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E Spruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E Spruce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 E Spruce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

