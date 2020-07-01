434 E Spruce Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Remodeled and updated upstairs unit! This CUTE and CHIC 2-bedrooms/2-baths (full) home is really quite spacious (1186 SF)! The mirrored wall, high ceiling and attractive loft area are all great features that complement its brightness and open space! Not to mention that desirable rooftop deck! The perfect place and getaway space to relax and unwind after a full day of work. You just have to see it! Also, the unit has a balcony that gives you a shaded view of the pool and spa area. They're close but not overly! And, not to worry, the sliding glass doors are noise-canceling by themselves. Other benefits to living here include convenient laundry facilities inside the home, complex is gated with a security guard at the front gate for your protection, secured subterranean parking for residents, accessible to freeways, various shopping places, church, school and a gym right there! All available for the worthy tenant!