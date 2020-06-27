428 West 64TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Located in La Tijera Village, north Inglewood's up and coming, highly sought after area, this 2-story home is centrally located close to shopping and minutes away from entertainment and bus, rail, and air transportation! With 5 bedrooms (3 downstairs), and 3 baths, and loaded with amenities and updates, service calls should be virtually non-existent--e.g., all new (under warranty) kitchen appliances (bring your own refrigerator), new stacked washer/dryer, new F/A heat and A/C, new flooring throughout, relatively new roof, copper plumbing. All the windows have new blinds! The home has new lighting fixtures, was freshly and professionally painted inside and out, is insulated for energy efficiency, and has a brand spanking new driveway. Welcome family and friends into the formal entry and large living room with its fireplace, large bay window, and crown molding. There's a formal dining room and plenty of closet space. Add for good measure a large, covered redwood patio for outdoor parties and BBQ's, and fantastic avocado and Meyer lemon trees. This home is a must see for all serious tenant prospects!! Walk in and fall in love!!