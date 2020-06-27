All apartments in Inglewood
428 West 64TH Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

428 West 64TH Street

428 West 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

428 West 64th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Located in La Tijera Village, north Inglewood's up and coming, highly sought after area, this 2-story home is centrally located close to shopping and minutes away from entertainment and bus, rail, and air transportation! With 5 bedrooms (3 downstairs), and 3 baths, and loaded with amenities and updates, service calls should be virtually non-existent--e.g., all new (under warranty) kitchen appliances (bring your own refrigerator), new stacked washer/dryer, new F/A heat and A/C, new flooring throughout, relatively new roof, copper plumbing. All the windows have new blinds! The home has new lighting fixtures, was freshly and professionally painted inside and out, is insulated for energy efficiency, and has a brand spanking new driveway. Welcome family and friends into the formal entry and large living room with its fireplace, large bay window, and crown molding. There's a formal dining room and plenty of closet space. Add for good measure a large, covered redwood patio for outdoor parties and BBQ's, and fantastic avocado and Meyer lemon trees. This home is a must see for all serious tenant prospects!! Walk in and fall in love!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 West 64TH Street have any available units?
428 West 64TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 428 West 64TH Street have?
Some of 428 West 64TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 West 64TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 West 64TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 West 64TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 West 64TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 428 West 64TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 428 West 64TH Street offers parking.
Does 428 West 64TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 West 64TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 West 64TH Street have a pool?
No, 428 West 64TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 West 64TH Street have accessible units?
No, 428 West 64TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 West 64TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 West 64TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 West 64TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 428 West 64TH Street has units with air conditioning.
