Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

3728 ARMITAGE Avenue

Location

3728 Armitage Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful 4BR/3BA home is in sought after Carlton Square. This home is located within a 24-hour guard gated community that is adjacent to the upcoming and new LA RAMS Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. The home features the following amenities: new wood laminate floors, open floor plan with a skylight over the staircase that provides lots of light. It has creatively crafted vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Recessed lighting in the kitchen to compliment the new cabinets and quartz countertops, Stainless Steel stove and microwave are included. The bathrooms have up dated flooring and fixtures. There are washer/dryer hook-ups, a two-car private garage with built-in storage. This all-inclusive community has two pools, two hot tubs, tennis and basketball courts and a tot lot for children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have any available units?
3728 ARMITAGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have?
Some of 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3728 ARMITAGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3728 ARMITAGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
