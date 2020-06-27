3728 ARMITAGE Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4BR/3BA home is in sought after Carlton Square. This home is located within a 24-hour guard gated community that is adjacent to the upcoming and new LA RAMS Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park. The home features the following amenities: new wood laminate floors, open floor plan with a skylight over the staircase that provides lots of light. It has creatively crafted vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Recessed lighting in the kitchen to compliment the new cabinets and quartz countertops, Stainless Steel stove and microwave are included. The bathrooms have up dated flooring and fixtures. There are washer/dryer hook-ups, a two-car private garage with built-in storage. This all-inclusive community has two pools, two hot tubs, tennis and basketball courts and a tot lot for children.