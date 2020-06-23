All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3646 W Medici Lane

3646 Medici Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3646 Medici Ln, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to your new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Inglewood's highly sought after "Renaissance" Gated Community. The home is an open floor plan with high ceilings, and the living room features a cozy fireplace. As you travel upstairs you are greeted by an ample amount of storage space, a built in desk area, and 2 bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms. The private master suite includes a spacious walk in closet, a luxurious master bath with dual vanity sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The backyard is well maintained, low maintenance. Additional features include, Recessed lighting, central A/C & Heat, separate laundry room & a direct access 2 car-garage. The Renaissance is a pristine maintained community which consists of impressive landscaped grounds, children's parks, gated pool, spa with showers & restroom, tennis courts, & 24 hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 W Medici Lane have any available units?
3646 W Medici Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 3646 W Medici Lane have?
Some of 3646 W Medici Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 W Medici Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3646 W Medici Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 W Medici Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3646 W Medici Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3646 W Medici Lane does offer parking.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3646 W Medici Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3646 W Medici Lane has a pool.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane have accessible units?
No, 3646 W Medici Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3646 W Medici Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3646 W Medici Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3646 W Medici Lane has units with air conditioning.
