3646 W Medici Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to your new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Inglewood's highly sought after "Renaissance" Gated Community. The home is an open floor plan with high ceilings, and the living room features a cozy fireplace. As you travel upstairs you are greeted by an ample amount of storage space, a built in desk area, and 2 bedrooms with 2 additional full bathrooms. The private master suite includes a spacious walk in closet, a luxurious master bath with dual vanity sinks, Jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. The backyard is well maintained, low maintenance. Additional features include, Recessed lighting, central A/C & Heat, separate laundry room & a direct access 2 car-garage. The Renaissance is a pristine maintained community which consists of impressive landscaped grounds, children's parks, gated pool, spa with showers & restroom, tennis courts, & 24 hour security.