Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom/one bath duplex home (freestanding) with no attached walls. Freshly painted and features hardwood flooring, open kitchen, laundry in unit & huge private backyard. One car garage and additional parking in the driveway. Just minutes away from the highly anticipated 2020 SoFi Stadium, Clippers arena project & the new Metro LAX Line. Super convenient location with easy access to the 405 freeway, LAX, Playa Vista/Silicon Beach, and Culver City.