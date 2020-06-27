All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2820 W 85th St

2820 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2820 West 85th Street, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful Inglewood Duplex 2bd - 2bath - **Shown by appointment only.**

Remodeled downstairs duplex in nice residential Inglewood area. Master bedroom has a small bathroom, 2nd bathroom has a tub and walk-in shower. Spacious kitchen with new stove and new refrigerator. Adjoining breakfast room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room with a ceiling fan or use as den, laundry room with washer-dryer hookups. This large unit is freshly painted thru-out and plush carpet, new vertical blinds thru-out, and two cars detached garage, also a small storage area. Near public transportation and shops. Nearly 1,500 square feet. One year lease!
Rent $2,200.00 Deposit $2,200.00 No pets

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5163944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

