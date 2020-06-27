2820 W 85th St

Amenities

Beautiful Inglewood Duplex 2bd - 2bath - **Shown by appointment only.**



Remodeled downstairs duplex in nice residential Inglewood area. Master bedroom has a small bathroom, 2nd bathroom has a tub and walk-in shower. Spacious kitchen with new stove and new refrigerator. Adjoining breakfast room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room with a ceiling fan or use as den, laundry room with washer-dryer hookups. This large unit is freshly painted thru-out and plush carpet, new vertical blinds thru-out, and two cars detached garage, also a small storage area. Near public transportation and shops. Nearly 1,500 square feet. One year lease!

Rent $2,200.00 Deposit $2,200.00 No pets



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.



No Pets Allowed



