Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

209 E Hazel St

209 East Hazel Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA. The property is close to Downtown Inglewood.

The unit is bright and comfortable with recessed lighting and big windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central AC and central heating are installed for climate control throughout the property. An in-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry convenience. No smoking in the property. There’s an owner-maintained yard.

It comes with a 2-car garage ($4,900) and off-street parking.

It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome, preferably small, non-dangerous dogs or cats (pet policy is negotiable).

The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. The landlord is responsible for the water utility.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Rogers Park, Centinela Park, and North Park.

Bus lines:
212/312 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
607 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
111 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
40 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5897093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

