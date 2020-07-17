209 E Hazel St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA. The property is close to Downtown Inglewood.



The unit is bright and comfortable with recessed lighting and big windows with blinds. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. Central AC and central heating are installed for climate control throughout the property. An in-unit washer and dryer are included for your laundry convenience. No smoking in the property. There’s an owner-maintained yard.



It comes with a 2-car garage ($4,900) and off-street parking.



It's a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome, preferably small, non-dangerous dogs or cats (pet policy is negotiable).



The tenant is responsible for electricity and gas. The landlord is responsible for the water utility.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Rogers Park, Centinela Park, and North Park.



Bus lines:

212/312 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

607 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

111 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

40 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5897093)