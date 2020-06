Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit Is 956sqft With 2bed 1.5bath And A Large Patio Overlooking The Pool. Comes With 2 Garage Covered, Side-By-Side Parking Spots In Addition To Lots Of Street Parking, Walk-In Closet And On-Site Laundry.Location Is Close To 405 Entrance, Rams Stadium, And Walking Distance To Metro.-Water, Sewer, And Trash Included-All Appliances Included (Refrigerator

Contact us to schedule a showing.