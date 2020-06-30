10235 Woodworth Avenue

Amenities
6 Available 11/01/19 Call or Text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!
Inglewood 2bd/1ba Fully Remodeled Unit w/1 Car Garage Must See!
This Upper 2bd/1Ba Unit was just completed and is move in ready! Conveniently located across from school and a few blocks from Costco, Large shopping centers and restaurants, Hollywood Park Casino, future Rams Stadium!. Minutes from Inglewood Forum, LAX, 405 fwy and Public Transportation. This unit is a must see! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Features include:
2bd/1ba fully remodeled modern design with open floor plan. Must See!
- Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and quartz counter tops
- New hardwood flooring throughout (No Carpet!)
- New bathroom with designer tile
- New Paint throughout
- On Site Laundry
- Parking 1 Assigned Garage Parking
Terms:
Address: 10235 Woodworth Ave Unit 6 Inglewood CA 90303
12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $1950.00
Security Deposit $500
Pets Ok - ( 2 Pets Max)
Pet Security Deposit $500 and $30 Pet Rent
To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties Inc.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=12656014
(RLNE5199756)