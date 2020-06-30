10235 Woodworth Avenue

Amenities

6 Available 11/01/19 Call or Text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!



Inglewood 2bd/1ba Fully Remodeled Unit w/1 Car Garage Must See!



This Upper 2bd/1Ba Unit was just completed and is move in ready! Conveniently located across from school and a few blocks from Costco, Large shopping centers and restaurants, Hollywood Park Casino, future Rams Stadium!. Minutes from Inglewood Forum, LAX, 405 fwy and Public Transportation. This unit is a must see! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.



Features include:

2bd/1ba fully remodeled modern design with open floor plan. Must See!

- Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and quartz counter tops

- New hardwood flooring throughout (No Carpet!)

- New bathroom with designer tile

- New Paint throughout

- On Site Laundry

- Parking 1 Assigned Garage Parking



Terms:

Address: 10235 Woodworth Ave Unit 6 Inglewood CA 90303

12 Month Lease

Monthly Rent $1950.00

Security Deposit $500

Pets Ok - ( 2 Pets Max)

Pet Security Deposit $500 and $30 Pet Rent



To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269



Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties Inc.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=12656014



