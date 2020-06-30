All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

10235 Woodworth Avenue

10235 Woodworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10235 Woodworth Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90303

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 Available 11/01/19 Call or Text 714-628-6269 to schedule an appointment!

Inglewood 2bd/1ba Fully Remodeled Unit w/1 Car Garage Must See!

This Upper 2bd/1Ba Unit was just completed and is move in ready! Conveniently located across from school and a few blocks from Costco, Large shopping centers and restaurants, Hollywood Park Casino, future Rams Stadium!. Minutes from Inglewood Forum, LAX, 405 fwy and Public Transportation. This unit is a must see! Contact us today to schedule a viewing.

Features include:
2bd/1ba fully remodeled modern design with open floor plan. Must See!
- Brand New Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and quartz counter tops
- New hardwood flooring throughout (No Carpet!)
- New bathroom with designer tile
- New Paint throughout
- On Site Laundry
- Parking 1 Assigned Garage Parking

Terms:
Address: 10235 Woodworth Ave Unit 6 Inglewood CA 90303
12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $1950.00
Security Deposit $500
Pets Ok - ( 2 Pets Max)
Pet Security Deposit $500 and $30 Pet Rent

To Schedule a showing please contact Emily Rizvi at 714-628-6269

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties Inc.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/inglewood-ca?lid=12656014

(RLNE5199756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have any available units?
10235 Woodworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have?
Some of 10235 Woodworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 Woodworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10235 Woodworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 Woodworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10235 Woodworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10235 Woodworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10235 Woodworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10235 Woodworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10235 Woodworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 Woodworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10235 Woodworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10235 Woodworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

