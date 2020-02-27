Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY REMODELED AND MOVE-IN READY! Be the 1st to live here since recently remodeled! 2 bed/1 bath spacious upstairs unit w/ attached garage & opener. Bright comfortable kitchen w/new appliances. New lighted ceiling fans, window coverings, new flooring & paint throughout. Cozy balcony off dining/kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Short walk to new restaurants, grocery, shopping, new hotel, and Starbucks - Even walk to the beach! Super nice, clean, & friendly! Trash incl. **Call/Text Bonni to see 760-310-4222!