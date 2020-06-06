816 Emory Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

TRULY GORGEOUS IMPERIAL BEACH HOME! - This one has it all! Newer construction, this home was built in 2015 and features a modern, open concept floor plan. Huge living room with hardwood floors, a magnificent kitchen with large center island and stainless steel appliances and tons of natural light. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, two stories with an oversized two car garage. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private back patio area. Excellent location close to Coronado Naval bases, freeways, restaurants, and Seacoast Drive, home of some of Imperial Beach's most popular restaurants and bars. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Dogs under 45 lbs considered, sorry, no cats. Don't wait, come see this great home today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4685042)