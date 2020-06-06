All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 816 Emory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
816 Emory Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

816 Emory Street

816 Emory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

816 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
TRULY GORGEOUS IMPERIAL BEACH HOME! - This one has it all! Newer construction, this home was built in 2015 and features a modern, open concept floor plan. Huge living room with hardwood floors, a magnificent kitchen with large center island and stainless steel appliances and tons of natural light. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, two stories with an oversized two car garage. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private back patio area. Excellent location close to Coronado Naval bases, freeways, restaurants, and Seacoast Drive, home of some of Imperial Beach's most popular restaurants and bars. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Dogs under 45 lbs considered, sorry, no cats. Don't wait, come see this great home today! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4685042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Emory Street have any available units?
816 Emory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 816 Emory Street have?
Some of 816 Emory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Emory Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 Emory Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Emory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Emory Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 Emory Street offer parking?
Yes, 816 Emory Street does offer parking.
Does 816 Emory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Emory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Emory Street have a pool?
No, 816 Emory Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 Emory Street have accessible units?
No, 816 Emory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Emory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Emory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Emory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Emory Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College