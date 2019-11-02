752 3rd Street

Amenities
Just Two Blocks from Beach - Property Id: 50649
Two blocks from beach and newer construction style home close to Coronado, restaurants, shopping and close to public transportation/ highways. Just a few minute drive to San Diego. Great for military and non-military families who enjoy a nice, clean
home and neighborhood.
Please Do Not Disturb Tenants. Call 279 222-0954 to schedule viewing. Military discount
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50649p
No Pets Allowed
