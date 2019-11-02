All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
752 3rd Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

752 3rd Street

752 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

752 3rd Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just Two Blocks from Beach - Property Id: 50649

Two blocks from beach and newer construction style home close to Coronado, restaurants, shopping and close to public transportation/ highways. Just a few minute drive to San Diego. Great for military and non-military families who enjoy a nice, clean
home and neighborhood.

Please Do Not Disturb Tenants. Call 279 222-0954 to schedule viewing. Military discount
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/50649p
Property Id 50649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5133247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 3rd Street have any available units?
752 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 752 3rd Street have?
Some of 752 3rd Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
752 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 752 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 752 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 752 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 752 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 752 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 752 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 752 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 752 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 752 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
