All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 751 Seacoast Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
751 Seacoast Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:22 PM

751 Seacoast Drive

751 Seacoast Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

751 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Affordable Beach Living right on SEACOAST in IMPERIAL BEACH

This quaint property includes four residential units and a restaurant (Aroma Thai). The property is located directly across the street from the beach and park.

751 Seacoast is located towards the back of the property offfering privacy in cozy one bedroom duplex with it's own front porch.

Beautiful LVT flooring, galley kitchen, celing fans and assigned parking located directly in front of the unit.
Walk to ALL Seacoast Drive has to offer.

Summer is only a few months away. You will not find a better price for the space offered that is just across the street from the beach.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-Prefer 5 yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets only (20 lbs or under) some restrictions apply & add'l deposit
required ($250) Two pet max.
-This is a NON-SMOKING Property
-Utilities: Tenant Pays a flat rate of $35/mo for single occupancy and $50/mo for double occupancy

Please drive by and then call for more information on availability.

Sal Carranza, LIC#01746275
619-980-6076

or

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available 3/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Seacoast Drive have any available units?
751 Seacoast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 751 Seacoast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
751 Seacoast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Seacoast Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Seacoast Drive is pet friendly.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 751 Seacoast Drive offers parking.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Seacoast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive have a pool?
No, 751 Seacoast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive have accessible units?
No, 751 Seacoast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Seacoast Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 751 Seacoast Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 Seacoast Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College