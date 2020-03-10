751 Seacoast Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Affordable Beach Living right on SEACOAST in IMPERIAL BEACH



This quaint property includes four residential units and a restaurant (Aroma Thai). The property is located directly across the street from the beach and park.



751 Seacoast is located towards the back of the property offfering privacy in cozy one bedroom duplex with it's own front porch.



Beautiful LVT flooring, galley kitchen, celing fans and assigned parking located directly in front of the unit.

Walk to ALL Seacoast Drive has to offer.



Summer is only a few months away. You will not find a better price for the space offered that is just across the street from the beach.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-Prefer 5 yrs excellent rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Small pets only (20 lbs or under) some restrictions apply & add'l deposit

required ($250) Two pet max.

-This is a NON-SMOKING Property

-Utilities: Tenant Pays a flat rate of $35/mo for single occupancy and $50/mo for double occupancy



Please drive by and then call for more information on availability.



Sal Carranza, LIC#01746275

619-980-6076



or



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available 3/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.