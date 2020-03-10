751 Seacoast Drive

Amenities
Affordable Beach Living right on SEACOAST in IMPERIAL BEACH
This quaint property includes four residential units and a restaurant (Aroma Thai). The property is located directly across the street from the beach and park.
751 Seacoast is located towards the back of the property offfering privacy in cozy one bedroom duplex with it's own front porch.
Beautiful LVT flooring, galley kitchen, celing fans and assigned parking located directly in front of the unit.
Walk to ALL Seacoast Drive has to offer.
Summer is only a few months away. You will not find a better price for the space offered that is just across the street from the beach.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-Prefer 5 yrs excellent rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Small pets only (20 lbs or under) some restrictions apply & add'l deposit
required ($250) Two pet max.
-This is a NON-SMOKING Property
-Utilities: Tenant Pays a flat rate of $35/mo for single occupancy and $50/mo for double occupancy
Please drive by and then call for more information on availability.
Sal Carranza, LIC#01746275
619-980-6076
or
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,420, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available 3/16/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.