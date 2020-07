Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live just steps to the sand in this beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo located on the beach! Home features brand new laminate flooring throughout the entire unit, washer and dryer and a deck that overlooks the sand and the surf. This complex is clean and nicely taken care of. Close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer. Walk to just about everything. Unit comes with one parking space underneath and a storage closet. Fireplace is non operable.