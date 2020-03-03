570 Emory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed

A beautiful new-construction GEM modern two-story home near the beach, one garage that can fit 2 cars and remaining cars can park on the street or in the driveway, washer/dryer, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, fenced in backyard, backyard wooden patio w/grill and sitting area. Master bedroom can fit a California king size bed, has 2 closets, double sinks with plenty of storage space, comfy sitting area that can fit a mini sofa, separate soaking bathtub, huge walk-in shower and views of the bay and San Diego skyline. Other two rooms offer nice space and are shared with a spacious hall-way bathroom. Nice updated half-bath downstairs. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances along with tons of cabinet space, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, living room, and separate office space with full size privacy window.



Pet Restrictions: Please speak with realtor for details



NO smokers



Community features:

*walking distance to elementary and short distance to higher middle and high schools

*close to several military installations for easy commute to work

*post office is in walking distance

*one mile away from the beach



*beautiful trail for exercise alongside The Strand, walking distance from the home



*convenient corner grocery stores in walking distance



*plenty of restaurants and coffee shops in walking distance



*10 miles away from Coronado



*close to the 805 and 5 freeways

A beautiful new-construction modern two-story home, one garage that can fit 2 cars, driveway & street parking, washer/dryer, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, fenced in backyard, backyard wooden patio w/grill and sitting area. Master bedroom can fit a California king size bed, has 2 closets, double sinks with plenty of storage space, comfy sitting area that can fit a mini sofa, separate soaking bathtub, huge walk-in shower and views of the San Diego skyline. Other two rooms offer nice space and are shared with a spacious hall-way bathroom.



Pet Restrictions: ONLY DOGS no more than 20lbs at maturity, no cats, no reptiles, no aquariums



NO smokers



****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***



• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are

not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.