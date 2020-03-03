All apartments in Imperial Beach
570 Emory Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

570 Emory Street

570 Emory Street · No Longer Available
Location

570 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
A beautiful new-construction GEM modern two-story home near the beach, one garage that can fit 2 cars and remaining cars can park on the street or in the driveway, washer/dryer, electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, fenced in backyard, backyard wooden patio w/grill and sitting area. Master bedroom can fit a California king size bed, has 2 closets, double sinks with plenty of storage space, comfy sitting area that can fit a mini sofa, separate soaking bathtub, huge walk-in shower and views of the bay and San Diego skyline. Other two rooms offer nice space and are shared with a spacious hall-way bathroom. Nice updated half-bath downstairs. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances along with tons of cabinet space, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, living room, and separate office space with full size privacy window.

Pet Restrictions: Please speak with realtor for details

NO smokers

Community features:
*walking distance to elementary and short distance to higher middle and high schools
*close to several military installations for easy commute to work
*post office is in walking distance
*one mile away from the beach

*beautiful trail for exercise alongside The Strand, walking distance from the home

*convenient corner grocery stores in walking distance

*plenty of restaurants and coffee shops in walking distance

*10 miles away from Coronado

*close to the 805 and 5 freeways
Pet Restrictions: ONLY DOGS no more than 20lbs at maturity, no cats, no reptiles, no aquariums

NO smokers

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are
not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

