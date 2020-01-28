All apartments in Imperial Beach
536 Shorebird Way
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

536 Shorebird Way

536 Shorebird Way · No Longer Available
Location

536 Shorebird Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Beach Townhome in one of the newest developments in Imperial Beach. Great location - conveniently located only a short distance to the ocean, local restaurants the new Naval Base and Coronado. Built in 2017 this townhome is turnkey and move-in ready. Located in Bayside Landing this complex has fantastic amenities including swimming pool, bbq's and walking trails.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity.
Site Manager
Mr. Derek Carlyon
619-993-0844
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Shorebird Way have any available units?
536 Shorebird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 536 Shorebird Way currently offering any rent specials?
536 Shorebird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Shorebird Way pet-friendly?
No, 536 Shorebird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 536 Shorebird Way offer parking?
No, 536 Shorebird Way does not offer parking.
Does 536 Shorebird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Shorebird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Shorebird Way have a pool?
Yes, 536 Shorebird Way has a pool.
Does 536 Shorebird Way have accessible units?
No, 536 Shorebird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Shorebird Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Shorebird Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Shorebird Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Shorebird Way does not have units with air conditioning.

