517 Sandpiper Way
BRAND NEW Must See!
3 bed, 3 baths, 1274 sqft, $2,650
Gorgeous 3bd/3ba Modern-Designed 3-story town-home in a brand new community! - Gorgeous modern-designed 3-story townhome. With 3 bedrooms 3 and a half baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Private balcony. Two car garage. Close to Imperial Beach Pier. Bike paths leading to Coronado and Chula Vista. Close to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife. Plentiful restaurants and shopping close by.
Beautiful brand new luxury wood like vinyl plank floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms, stairway and hallways. Plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout.
Tenant pays gas/electric, water, trash, cable, and telephone.
No pets allowed.
Intelligent Home Technology
Multimedia outlets
High speed internet and TV/ Video
Energy Saving
Tankless water heater
Low-E dual glazed windows
14 SEER air-conditioning unit with programmable thermostat
Water conserving bath and shower heads and low-flow toilets
Kitchen Designs (Stainless steel)
30 freestanding gas range
Microwave oven with hood combo above range
Dishwasher
2 compartment sink with heavy duty garbage disposal
Granite slab countertops with 6 splash and full splash at gas range
Efficient LED recessed can lighting
