Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access new construction

517 Sandpiper Way



BRAND NEW Must See!

3 bed, 3 baths, 1274 sqft, $2,650



Gorgeous 3bd/3ba Modern-Designed 3-story town-home in a brand new community! - Gorgeous modern-designed 3-story townhome. With 3 bedrooms 3 and a half baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Private balcony. Two car garage. Close to Imperial Beach Pier. Bike paths leading to Coronado and Chula Vista. Close to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife. Plentiful restaurants and shopping close by.



Beautiful brand new luxury wood like vinyl plank floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms, stairway and hallways. Plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout.



Tenant pays gas/electric, water, trash, cable, and telephone.



No pets allowed.



This Property is Professionally Managed by PMI San Diego



Contact Suvi for a private showing (858)564-0579

Intelligent Home Technology

Multimedia outlets

High speed internet and TV/ Video

Energy Saving

Tankless water heater

Low-E dual glazed windows

14 SEER air-conditioning unit with programmable thermostat

Water conserving bath and shower heads and low-flow toilets

Kitchen Designs (Stainless steel)

30 freestanding gas range

Microwave oven with hood combo above range

Dishwasher

2 compartment sink with heavy duty garbage disposal

Granite slab countertops with 6 splash and full splash at gas range

Efficient LED recessed can lighting



