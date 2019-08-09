All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 517 Sandpiper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
517 Sandpiper Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:45 AM

517 Sandpiper Way

517 Sandpiper Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

517 Sandpiper Way, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
517 Sandpiper Way

BRAND NEW Must See!
3 bed, 3 baths, 1274 sqft, $2,650

Gorgeous 3bd/3ba Modern-Designed 3-story town-home in a brand new community! - Gorgeous modern-designed 3-story townhome. With 3 bedrooms 3 and a half baths, generous living space, and stylish finishes. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Private balcony. Two car garage. Close to Imperial Beach Pier. Bike paths leading to Coronado and Chula Vista. Close to the San Diego Bay National Wildlife. Plentiful restaurants and shopping close by.

Beautiful brand new luxury wood like vinyl plank floors in living room, dining room, kitchen and baths, carpet in bedrooms, stairway and hallways. Plenty of natural night flow throughout the home's open, airy layout.

Tenant pays gas/electric, water, trash, cable, and telephone.

No pets allowed.

This Property is Professionally Managed by PMI San Diego

Contact Suvi for a private showing (858)564-0579
No Pets Allowed

Intelligent Home Technology
Multimedia outlets
High speed internet and TV/ Video
Energy Saving
Tankless water heater
Low-E dual glazed windows
14 SEER air-conditioning unit with programmable thermostat
Water conserving bath and shower heads and low-flow toilets
Kitchen Designs (Stainless steel)
30 freestanding gas range
Microwave oven with hood combo above range
Dishwasher
2 compartment sink with heavy duty garbage disposal
Granite slab countertops with 6 splash and full splash at gas range
Efficient LED recessed can lighting

Nearby
Schools
Groceries
Restaurants
Cafes
Parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Sandpiper Way have any available units?
517 Sandpiper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 517 Sandpiper Way have?
Some of 517 Sandpiper Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Sandpiper Way currently offering any rent specials?
517 Sandpiper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Sandpiper Way pet-friendly?
No, 517 Sandpiper Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way offer parking?
Yes, 517 Sandpiper Way offers parking.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Sandpiper Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way have a pool?
Yes, 517 Sandpiper Way has a pool.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way have accessible units?
No, 517 Sandpiper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Sandpiper Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Sandpiper Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 517 Sandpiper Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College