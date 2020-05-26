All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
503 Turnstone Lane
503 Turnstone Lane

503 Turnstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

503 Turnstone Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Beautiful like new home! Upgraded Hampshire model features modern, easy to maintain wood look laminate flooring, full backsplash granite kitchen counters, upgraded cabinets and handles, upgraded sink and faucet, quartz counters in bathrooms, and many more upgrades. Well located within the community with bay views and convenient guest parking. Bayside Landing is five minutes from the beach, shopping and the new Navy Base. Nice community pool, clubhouse, and playground are ready for you to enjoy today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Turnstone Lane have any available units?
503 Turnstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 503 Turnstone Lane have?
Some of 503 Turnstone Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Turnstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
503 Turnstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Turnstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 503 Turnstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 503 Turnstone Lane offers parking.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Turnstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 503 Turnstone Lane has a pool.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 503 Turnstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Turnstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Turnstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Turnstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

