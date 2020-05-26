503 Turnstone Lane

Amenities
Beautiful like new home! Upgraded Hampshire model features modern, easy to maintain wood look laminate flooring, full backsplash granite kitchen counters, upgraded cabinets and handles, upgraded sink and faucet, quartz counters in bathrooms, and many more upgrades. Well located within the community with bay views and convenient guest parking. Bayside Landing is five minutes from the beach, shopping and the new Navy Base. Nice community pool, clubhouse, and playground are ready for you to enjoy today!